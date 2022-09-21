West Bengal: Trains cancelled as Kurmi tribe protest over the demand for ST status

The people from the Kurmi tribal community on Wednesday continued their 'Rail Roko' protest over the demand for Scheduled Tribes status, in West Bengal's Purulia. The stir has affected train services in several parts of Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.
The agitation by the community also continued at Kastaur and Khemasuli stations, which resulted in cancellation of 53 trains. The Indian Railways official also said that 33 trains have been short terminated, 40 trains and two trains were rescheduled.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)