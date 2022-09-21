e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Trains cancelled as Kurmi tribe protest over the demand for ST status

The agitation by the community also continued at Kastaur and Khemasuli stations, which resulted in cancellation of 53 trains.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal: Trains cancelled as Kurmi tribe protest over the demand for ST status | ANI

The people from the Kurmi tribal community on Wednesday continued their 'Rail Roko' protest over the demand for Scheduled Tribes status, in West Bengal's Purulia. The stir has affected train services in several parts of Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.

The agitation by the community also continued at Kastaur and Khemasuli stations, which resulted in cancellation of 53 trains. The Indian Railways official also said that 33 trains have been short terminated, 40 trains and two trains were rescheduled.

