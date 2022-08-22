e-Paper Get App

West Bengal: Top BJP leader seeks Dilip Ghosh's clarification over his remarks on CBI

On Monday, Ghosh slammed CBI and questioned what measures had been taken by the central agency in the post-poll violence cases.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Top BJP central leader has sought party's national vice president Dilip Ghosh's ‘clarification’ for speaking against central agency CBI.

According to BJP sources, Ghosh has been asked to give a clarification for demeaning CBI and its probe.

On Monday, Ghosh slammed CBI and questioned what measures had been taken by the central agency in the post-poll violence cases in which at least 60 BJP workers were killed in the state.

“We (BJP) had faith in the investigation of the CBI. After Calcutta High Court’s order, CBI is probing post poll violence cases for months but nothing significant has come up so far. When I was the state president we had conducted a protest march at CBI headquarters for their inaction,” said Ghosh.

It may be noted that on Sunday, Ghosh apart from mentioning “setting’ with CBI officers, he had also compared the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with ‘dog’.

Clarifying his comparison he said he had compared ED with dogs as they are ‘faithful’.

Slamming Ghosh’s comment, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that the opposition had time and again protested against the ‘inaction’ and 'partiality' of CBI.

Meanwhile, BJP held a closed door meeting at their party office in Hastings to chalk out the party’s future programmes.

According to party sources, their state secretariat Nabanna Abhiyaan has been postponed to September 13 from September 7.

“Three rallies will be taken out from Kolkata and over one and a half lakh people will participate in the rally to protest against the several atrocities and scams in the state,” said the party sources.

