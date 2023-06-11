 West Bengal To Get Relief From Heat As Monsoon Arrives In Next 24 Hours
West Bengal To Get Relief From Heat As Monsoon Arrives In Next 24 Hours

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the northern districts of West Bengal can expect heavy rainfall in the coming days, while scattered showers are also expected in South Bengal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

The meteorological agency has predicted a decrease in temperatures over the next few days, alleviating the heatwave that has affected cities in South Bengal, including Kolkata. The meteorological department further stated that the districts of North Bengal may experience a temperature drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius within the next three days.

According to the weather office, Alipurduar 1 and Cooch Behar districts can expect heavy rainfall starting from Sunday itself. However, the onset of the monsoon in South Bengal is expected to be delayed, as stated by the weather department. Nonetheless, scattered rain is anticipated in the southern regions of Bengal on Monday. Additionally, a temperature decline of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is likely in South Bengal.

The heads-up on the monsoon in Bengal came two days after it arrived in Kerala on June 8. On June 9, the IMD issued yellow alerts for eight districts in the state and five districts on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Heavy rains are expected across these districts over the next five days.

