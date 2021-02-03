West Bengal: TMC's new poll strategy 'Roti', 'kapda', 'makan'; BJP cries foul

Kolkata: In the run-up to the assembly election, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has now used the 'Roti, Kapda and Makan' issue to woo the voters and to malign the BJP.

Addressing a rally at Alipurduar in North Bengal, Mamata claimed that the BJP didn’t keep their promises post-parliamentary elections and had also taken away basic rights of the people.

In a scathing attack against the BJP-led central government, the TMC supremo said that the saffron camp didn’t help the migrant workers reach their homes during the complete lockdown, but had sent special flights to take ‘turncoat’ leaders to the national capital for defection.

“We already have made 85 thousand kilometers of road in West Bengal. We don’t wait for the BJP-led central government to do so. Before the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the central government will take up the tea gardens and will reopen the closed gardens but till now, they haven't kept their promises. They initially talked of creating 'Sonar North Bengal' but after the elections, their elected representatives didn’t take stock of common people’s well-being,” mentioned the TMC Supremo.

Notably, the West Bengal Chief Minister had always been vocal against the central government not releasing money to be utilised for the state’s welfare, every time.

Citing ‘Cut money in TMC’, the BJP-led central government alleged that despite being provided the funds, the TMC government didn’t help the people.

The latest war of words between the two parties occurred over Cyclone Amphan, where the BJP had claimed that the TMC didn’t reach out to the people, while Mamata claimed that the central government did not send sufficient funds.

Attacking the newly-defected BJP leader Rajib Banerjee, Mamata said that the former West Bengal forest minister had done ‘several misappropriations’ in the forest department and just to get a ‘clean chit’ had he defected to the saffron camp.

Countering Mamata’s claims, Rajib at a public rally said that since the chief minister had "opened the Pandora's box", he too will now mention all the alleged scams that went on within the Trinamool Congress.

Taking a potshot at Mamata Banerjee’s claims that the ruling Trinamool Congress doesn’t pay much heed to any of his recommendations, Rajib said that the party only provides jobs to those who are ‘well-connected’.

“Now Mamata Banerjee is talking of Roti, Kapda, and Makan and gave certificates of pucca houses to the beneficiaries of tea garden just to woo voters ahead of the polls,” claimed the former West Bengal forest Minister.

According to poll analysts, ‘Roti’, ‘Kapda’ and ‘Makan’ are part of a popular electoral strategy to woo the voters.