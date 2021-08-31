e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:48 PM IST

West Bengal: TMC's Bratya Basu and Sushmita Dev to visit Tripura again, BJP leaders show dissent against CM Biplab Deb

Aritra Singha
Sushmita Dev | Photo Credit: ANI

Kolkata/ Tripura: TMC leaders Bratya Basu and Sushmita Dev will visit Tripura on Wednesday. According to TMC sources, Sushmita is likely to get the charge of Tripura apart from Assam.

“We will fight till the end to restore democracy and form a state government in Tripura for which experienced leaders are being sent to Tripura on a rotational basis,” said the TMC sources.

It can be recalled that five BJP central leaders rushed to Tripura after five BJP MLAs complained against the Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

The team comprises of north east (organization) secretary Ajay Jamwal, national general secretary Dilip Saikiya, general secretary of Tripura and Assam Phanindranath Sharma and central observer Vinod Sonkar visited the place after Tripura health minister Sudip Roy Burman and four other leaders spoke on ‘mistakes’ and ‘acts of hooliganism’ of the Biplab government.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:48 PM IST
