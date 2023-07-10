West Bengal: TMC Announces Six Names For RS Seat

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday had announced six names for Rajya Sabha seats. Apart from sitting Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Derek O'Brien and Dola, TMC has also given names of TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale, Samirul Islampur of Bangla Sanskriti Mancha president and Prakash Chik Baraik.

"May they persist in their dedication to serving the people and uphold Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian. We extend our heartfelt wishes to all," tweeted the official handle of Trinamool Congress. Prakash Chik Baraik said, "I thank my leader Abhishek Banerjee and other leaderships. Coming from a poor tea labour family, I consider myself privileged to reach Rajya Sabha."

Derek O'Brien is in the Upper House since 2011, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy is in Rajya Sabha since 2012 and Dola Sen since 2017. It is pertinent to mention that sitting MPs Shanta Chhetri and Sushmita Dev's tenure also ended. The seventh seat in the Upper House from West Bengal is also vacant after former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro resigned in April this year. TMC minister Firhad Hakim said, "All sections of society whose voice are needed will be represented in Rajya Sabha."