West Bengal: TMC workers cut their hands; ink posters with blood in protest against farm bill in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders cut their hand and wrote on posters with blood during the protests over the Farm Bill issue on Friday.
The protests were part of ongoing agitations by opposition parties over passing of the Farm Bills by both houses of Parliament in the monsoon session.
In the video, leaders were seen on stage, proceeding to get their hands cut thereafter using the blood to write on posters in Bengali, marking their support to the farmer community and opposing the BJP led Centre’s decision to undertake an anti-farmer stance by introducing the Farm Bills.
These protests were being done by opposition parties including the Congress, with TMC in Gandhi Murti in Kolkata since Monday. These included agitations by students, the youth wing of the TMC and farmers too.
The protests are a sign of opposing the decision of Rajya Sabha speaker Venkaih Naidu to suspend eight MPs including two from TMC, Derek Obrien and Dola Sen.
Farmers across the country too have been protesting against the move, with road and rail blocks in many parts of the country. Some trains have been cancelled while some routes of special trains have been curtailed by Northern Railway following the rail roko protests spanned over three days from 24th to 26th September.
