West Bengal: TMC workers cut their hands; ink posters with blood in protest against farm bill in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders cut their hand and wrote on posters with blood during the protests over the Farm Bill issue on Friday.

The protests were part of ongoing agitations by opposition parties over passing of the Farm Bills by both houses of Parliament in the monsoon session.

In the video, leaders were seen on stage, proceeding to get their hands cut thereafter using the blood to write on posters in Bengali, marking their support to the farmer community and opposing the BJP led Centre’s decision to undertake an anti-farmer stance by introducing the Farm Bills.