 West Bengal: TMC Withdraws Dharna After Meeting Governor CV Ananda Bose
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: TMC Withdraws Dharna After Meeting Governor CV Ananda Bose

West Bengal: TMC Withdraws Dharna After Meeting Governor CV Ananda Bose

After meeting the Governor, Banerjee from the dharna manch said that the Governor had assured the TMC delegation that he would raise the issue with the Government of India within 24 hours.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
article-image

Kolkata: A delegation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by the party's national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, met with Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday to discuss the frozen backlog funds by the central government. They submitted a memorandum regarding this matter.

Following the meeting with the Governor, Banerjee, speaking from the protest site, announced that the Governor had given assurances to the TMC delegation. He pledged to raise the issue with the Government of India within 24 hours.

"As directed by our party's leader and senior members, I am ending the protest. I have conveyed to the Governor that he can take two weeks to address the matter, but he has committed to taking action within 24 hours. I have also heard that he has already taken steps after our meeting. Therefore, as a gesture of goodwill, we will suspend our protest until October 31. However, if the issue remains unresolved, we will resume our protest starting from November 1 and will continue until the matter is resolved," stated Banerjee.

Read Also
West Bengal: TMC Firm On Delhi Dharna Against Central Govt Fund Blockade, Mamata & Abhishek Banerjee...
article-image

Abhishek Banerjee had been staging a sit-in protest outside Raj Bhavan regarding the withheld funds for the 100 days rural job schemes and Awas Yojana. He had previously stated that he would continue his protest until the Governor personally met with them and was briefed about the issue.

On Monday, Banerjee mentioned that he did not discuss the alleged manhandling of his party's MPs and MLAs by Delhi police at Krishi Bhawan on October 3 with the Governor.

Meanwhile, according to a press statement released by Raj Bhavan, "The delegation led by Abhishek Banerjee MP met with the Governor and submitted a memorandum regarding MGNREGA. The Governor patiently listened and assured that the matter would be brought to the attention of the Government of India, and any necessary actions for the welfare of the people of Bengal would be taken."

Read Also
West Bengal: TMC To Continue With Their Sit-In Dharna Till Governor Meets Delegation
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

82% Indians Believe Their Parents Would Be Most Supportive While Seeking Therapy, Reveals ITC Fiama...

82% Indians Believe Their Parents Would Be Most Supportive While Seeking Therapy, Reveals ITC Fiama...

West Bengal Govt Challenges Kamduni Case Verdict At Supreme Court After Acquittals From HC

West Bengal Govt Challenges Kamduni Case Verdict At Supreme Court After Acquittals From HC

Assembly Elections 2023: Survey Predicts Congress Victory In MP, Telangana & Chhattisgarh; BJP To...

Assembly Elections 2023: Survey Predicts Congress Victory In MP, Telangana & Chhattisgarh; BJP To...

SYL Canal Issue: Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannon To Disperse Cong Workers, Detain Leaders

SYL Canal Issue: Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannon To Disperse Cong Workers, Detain Leaders

West Bengal: TMC Withdraws Dharna After Meeting Governor CV Ananda Bose

West Bengal: TMC Withdraws Dharna After Meeting Governor CV Ananda Bose