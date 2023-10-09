West Bengal: TMC Withdraws Dharna After Meeting Governor CV Ananda Bose

Kolkata: A delegation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by the party's national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, met with Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday to discuss the frozen backlog funds by the central government. They submitted a memorandum regarding this matter.

Following the meeting with the Governor, Banerjee, speaking from the protest site, announced that the Governor had given assurances to the TMC delegation. He pledged to raise the issue with the Government of India within 24 hours.

"As directed by our party's leader and senior members, I am ending the protest. I have conveyed to the Governor that he can take two weeks to address the matter, but he has committed to taking action within 24 hours. I have also heard that he has already taken steps after our meeting. Therefore, as a gesture of goodwill, we will suspend our protest until October 31. However, if the issue remains unresolved, we will resume our protest starting from November 1 and will continue until the matter is resolved," stated Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee had been staging a sit-in protest outside Raj Bhavan regarding the withheld funds for the 100 days rural job schemes and Awas Yojana. He had previously stated that he would continue his protest until the Governor personally met with them and was briefed about the issue.

On Monday, Banerjee mentioned that he did not discuss the alleged manhandling of his party's MPs and MLAs by Delhi police at Krishi Bhawan on October 3 with the Governor.

Meanwhile, according to a press statement released by Raj Bhavan, "The delegation led by Abhishek Banerjee MP met with the Governor and submitted a memorandum regarding MGNREGA. The Governor patiently listened and assured that the matter would be brought to the attention of the Government of India, and any necessary actions for the welfare of the people of Bengal would be taken."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)