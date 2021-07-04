West Bengal: TMC to raise number of issues against the Centre during monsoon session of Parliament

Kolkata: Ahead of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, the Trinamool Congress has prepared a plan to show their dissent against the BJP led central government over a host of issues at the Parliament starting from July 19.

According to TMC MP Saugata Roy, the TMC had also spoken to other opposition parties who have also confirmed that they will support the TMC.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the back foot as the economy is in shambles due to the BJP government. TMC has decided to show discontent in the Parliament over Centre’s failure in vaccination and mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic during second wave in the country, and also on the constant fuel price hike”, said Saugata, adding that there will be other issues which the TMC will also raise in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, due to the rise in fuel prices on the second consecutive day, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday took to Twitter and wrote, “As fuel prices hit a historic high, the BJP government seems to be working very hard towards adding to the woes of the public. Not much has changed from 2020. The same old blame game continues while the demands of the people of India are conveniently ignored!”.

Notably, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that though the prices of petrol and diesel are rising now, soon people will also see a decline in the prices.

It is pertinent to mention that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had time-and-again called BJP to be the ‘anti-people’ party.

“The policies of the BJP are anti-people. When common people are facing severe pocket pinch for the rise in prices on essential commodities the BJP government is not addressing the problem. Soon there will be spontaneous protests by common people”, the TMC Supremo was heard saying several times.