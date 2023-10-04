West Bengal: TMC To Hold 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' Against Alleged Atrocities Of Delhi Police On Its Leaders

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) to hold Raj Bhavan Chalo programme on Thursday to protest against the alleged atrocities of Delhi police on TMC leaders while they were waiting at Krishi Bhawan on Tuesday to meet MoS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

At a time when TMC is claiming that the minister didnt not meet them on the other hand Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said that she was waiting in her office to meet the TMC delegation.

"I was waiting in my office for the TMC delegation. At first, they (TMC) said that five-member delegation would come to meet, then they said that 10-member delegation would come and later I said that they wanted me to meet the victims. I told the public is our own and wanted to meet the delegation and kept waiting," said Jyoti.

Countering the claims of of Jyoti, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the CCTV footage of Krishi Bhawan will bring out the truth.

Yesterday TMC leader Mahua Moitra physically removed from Krishi Bhawan by women cops.



TMC leaders including Mahua Moitra were detained after sitting on dharna at Krishi Bhawan. The TMC delegation wanted to meet MoS Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, but the minister was… pic.twitter.com/reZaUkp2rt — Zeenat Shabrin (@ShabrinZeenat) October 4, 2023

'We will send 50 lakh letters to the Governor'

"We were doing live while we were waiting for the minister. If she was waiting then why didn't she do any live? We will send 50 lakh letters of the affected to the Governor and will try to meet him on Thursday during our programme. In case he refuses to meet us we will decide on our future plans," mentioned Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 9 had once again summoned Banerjee at CGO complex. On October 11 Banerjee's wife Rujira is also summoned by the central agency. Banerjee's parents are also summoned by ED.

