West Bengal: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee urges all political parties to unite against BJP in Goa ahead of assembly polls

Kolkata: Ahead of her visit to Goa, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday called upon all political parties, individuals, and organisations to come together to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda in Goa.

“As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years. Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a government of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations,” read the two tweets of Mamata.

No sooner did West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee take to social media and urge all the political parties to unite against BJP in Goa, the opposition came down heavily at the TMC Supremo for her move.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya sarcastically claimed that after a ‘hectic’ schedule the Chief Minister is going to ‘chill’ in Goa.

“She was in tension as she was not an MLA and might have to leave CM’s post and now after the bypoll and Assembly poll she is going for a vacation in Goa to chill. She can never oust the BJP government of Goa,” said Shamik.

Taking further potshots at the TMC Supremo, Shamik said, “She is targeting the PM’s chair but it is too small for her. She must try something bigger than that and it will suit her better.”

Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya claimed that if her call is honest then she should go ahead with her claims.

“Mamata Banerjee had given a clarion call against the BJP and if she has honesty she should go ahead with it and oust the BJP government in Goa,” said Pradip.

Mentioning that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is doing ‘drama’, Left Front leader and senior politburo member Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that TMC is going to Goa to help BJP.

“Mamata Banerjee’s main target has always been the Left Front. She is going to Goa just to cut CPI (M)’s vote share and indirectly help the saffron camp,” alleged Bikash.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 09:35 PM IST