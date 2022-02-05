West Bengal: TMC supporters protest after 'favourite' candidates denied tickets for civic polls

Kolkata: A day after TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee announced the candidates' list for the upcoming civic polls, party supporters were seen protesting in several districts after their favourite candidates were denied tickets.

Tyres were burnt at various places in Burdwan and Birbhum after the traditional party workers were denied tickets.

According to a party supporter in Burdwan, the defected people from BJP have been given tickets to contest the civic poll due to which they demonstrated on road.

On the other side, autos and cars were stopped in front of TMC MLA Madan Mitra’s constituency in Kamarhati after the sitting councilor was denied a ticket.

Mitra, however, after the intervention dispersed the crowd.

Fisheries minister Akhil Giri who was heard saying that he will step down from TMC election executive committee, on Saturday claimed that he had changed his decision after his supporters had requested not to leave the committee.

It can be noted that the list of probable candidates for the civic polls that was given by Giri to the party was not given a ticket but other candidates were given instead.

It can be recalled that while giving the list Partha Chatterjee said that every worker of the party is important and also that though all cannot be given tickets but importance is given to everyone.

Meanwhile, another discrepancy erupted amidst protests by the party workers after a list updated by poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC differed from the list announced by Chatterjee on Friday.

Another party worker claimed that the ‘discrepancy’ over the list is ‘purposely’ done by the IPAC team.

According to IPAC sources, they are not responsible for making multiple lists of candidates for the upcoming civic polls.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim claimed that the list signed by party president Subrata Bakshi is the ‘authentic’ candidate list.

“The password of the party’s website has been mishandled for which there is chaos. Things will be sorted soon,” said Hakim.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the ‘infighting’ in TMC is gradually coming to light once again and also that ‘downfall’ of TMC is ‘matter of time’.

It is pertinent to mention that the polls of 108 civic bodies are scheduled on February 27 and the counting date is yet to be declared by the state election commission.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 09:26 PM IST