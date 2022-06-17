West Bengal: TMC starts preparations for June 21 Martyrs' day

Partha Chatterjee | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday held a meeting with all MPs and MLAs to discuss the preparation of July 21 Martyrs' Day.

Addressing a press conference, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that Martyrs' Day for the last two years due to the pandemic was conducted virtually and added that this year’s crowd will surpass the previous years.

“This year Abhishek Banerjee has asked us to start the preparation immediately. We will start preparatory meetings and wall graffiti about this programme from Saturday. Our aim should be to surpass all past records,” said Chatterjee.

Chatterjee also said that representatives from other states are also expected to attend TMC’s Martyrs' Day programme.

“We will try to bring more representations from North Bengal. Entire country is looking forward to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. All youth wing leaders and senior party leaders will hold preparatory meetings from Saturday. We all are also looking forward to the instruction that Mamata Banerjee will give on July 21,” further mentioned Chatterjee.

It can be noted that in 1993 during a protest against the former Left Front government at the then state secretariat Writers’ Building, 13 youth Congress leaders died due to police firing. The protest was led by the then Youth Congress leader Mamata Banerjee. Ever since 1994 in Esplanade area in Central Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee observes Martyrs' Day. Even after the formation of Trinamool Congress in 1998, it is an annual programme of TMC every year on July 21.

The TMC secretary general also stated that this year the crowd will be ‘overwhelming’.

Meanwhile, according to TMC sources, Abhishek Banerjee during the closed door meeting has instructed the party workers not to take any ‘extortion’ money in the name of the July 21 programme.

“Abhishek Banerjee has given strict instruction that no one should take extortion money for this programme and also said that if any name comes up for taking extortion then that person will be expelled from the party,” mentioned the TMC sources.