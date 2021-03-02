West Bengal: TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh to be interrogated by ED again on March 8

Kolkata: After being interrogated for nearly six hours, the TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again on March 8.

According to ED sources, Ghosh had earlier given several comments on many heavyweight leaders and today it just got cross-checked.

Soon after coming out of ED office at CGO complex in Salt lake, without naming two defected leaders of BJP, Ghosh said that he will fight till the end to ensure 'punishment' for the defected leaders.

"If the two leaders think that since they have joined the BJP, they will be saved from punishment then I will say that I will fight till the end to get them punished," slammed the TMC spokesperson.

Hitting out at Ghosh, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya stated, "Can Ghosh ever forget the days that he had spent behind bars due to his connection in Ponzi scam?"

Notably, in 2013 Ghosh's name got involved in the Sarada Ponzi scam.