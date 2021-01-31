West Bengal: TMC slams BJP over 'incorrect' rendition of national anthem at Howrah rally, calls it 'anti-national'

Rubbishing the claim, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the leaders and the ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party "cannot make such mistakes".

Incidentally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had to cancel his two-day West Bengal trip in the wake of an explosion outside the Israel Embassy in Delhi on Friday, had addressed this rally virtually.

Shah on Sunday said that Mamata Banerjee is only worried about making her nephew the next chief minister of the state.

Amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ from the rally at Dumurjala, Shah claimed that if voted to power, the BJP will implement in its first cabinet meeting the Prime Minister's health scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’, that will give more benefits in comparison to Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Swasthya Saathi’ scheme.

“People of West Bengal are only seeking a change as anti-TMC slogans are now heard everywhere in the state due to the poor governance of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Only the BJP can usher in proper change,” mentioned the Union Home Minister.

Slamming Mamata Banerjee for not supporting the farmers in the state, the Union Home Minister claimed that Mamata had just submitted the names of the famers for implementing the central government's 'Kisan Samman Niddhi' and not the bank details of the farmers.

Notably, the entire country is witnessing the intensifying farmers' protests due to the BJP-led central government’s three contentious agricultural laws, over which recently chaos erupted at the national capital Delhi on Republic day.

Countering Shah's claims, TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya stated that the BJP has been extremely worried seeing the popularity of the work done by the Trinamool Congress government.

The recently defected leaders from the TMC were also present at the rally, along with BJP central minister Smriti Irani.