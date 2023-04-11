West Bengal: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro resigns | ANI

Kolkata: Former Goa Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Luizihno Faleiro reigns from MP post.

This comes a day after the TMC lost its national party tag.

AITC to announce new candidate

According to a statement issued by TMC, “We wish Mr. Luizinho Faleiro good health, happiness, and long life. We sincerely hope that he continues to tirelessly serve the people of Goa and strive towards achieving more progress and advancement of the state. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) will announce a new candidate for the seat as and when the election is notified.”

It may be noted that TMC when it decided to contest the Assembly polls in Goa last year, had asked Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh, (who had a term till 2026) to quit and had nominated Faleiro to Rajya Sabha in 2021. He won the seat unopposed from Bengal.

Trinamool unhappy with Falerio

According to sources, Faleiro was asked to resign from the post from TMC. It is reportedly being said that the Trinamool Congress was unhappy with Faleiro after he refused to contest in Goa Assembly elections.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar said that though the actual reason of Faleiro’s resignation is not known to him but his senior colleague (Faleiro) was being absent from the House for sometime.

