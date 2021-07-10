West Bengal: TMC protests against rising fuel prices, BJP hits back

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday protested across West Bengal over rising fuel prices in the country.

From carrying motorbikes on bullock carts to cooking in the middle of the street in clay pots, the TMC in a unique way took a jibe at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government for a constant increase in fuel prices.

“Oil scam is going on in India. From 'Make in India' to 'Sale in India', the BJP government is trying to sell all the oil companies in India,” said West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that during the BJP regime there is a 439 percent price hike in petroleum products.

Taking to Twitter, TMC MP Derek o’ Brien posted a video of price hike in 1973 where Atal Bihari Vajpayee was seen travelling in a bullock cart.

“History. Ouch. When petrol prices were increased by a few paisa (7 paisa?) in 1973, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had travelled to #Parliament on a bullock cart in protest,” read the tweet.

Notably, the TMC cadres were also seen removing the poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from few petrol pumps.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the BJP led Central government and TMC led West Bengal government for not slashing the taxes on petroleum products.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said, "TMC won’t be able to slash the prices by merely agitating".

“Taking hint from BJP, the TMC is holding agitation programs. TMC should cut down the VAT and Cess so that the prices go down. When there are possibilities the Central government will definitely cut down the prices,” mentioned Ghosh.

It can be recalled that due to the constant price hike on petroleum products, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called BJP ‘anti-people party’.