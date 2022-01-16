West Bengal: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee takes responsibility of an infant's surgery

Kolkata: Thinking beyond politics, now TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee showing humanity pledged to stand by a school teacher and his family from Ranaghat in getting their three days old child’s heart surgery.

According to the infant’s father Jayanta Debnath after he had learnt about his child’s problem he had contacted a few relatives out of them one famous Tollywood editor Anirban Maity took to Facebook and posted about the crisis.

“After team Abhishek Banerjee had seen the post of Maity within 30 minutes they had contacted me and on their own took us to a private hospital in Kolkata and after few test of my child got the baby admitted in the hospital and also assured of every help till the baby is treated,” claimed Debnath mentioning that each surgery would cost over four lakh ruppes.

It can be noted that after the TMC had made a landslide victory and formed the state government for the third time, Abhishek, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged all his party workers and leaders to reach out to the people and address their problem immediately.

TMC youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya said that no sooner did he messaged the Diamond Harbor MP than within minutes he had assured of all help.

“Abhishek da had assured of all help and by the time he replied to me till then his team had already admitted the baby in the hospital. Even firefighters don’t work so promptly as Abhishek da’s team did,” mentioned Bhattacharya.

Citing this as an example of ‘humanity’ TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya slammed the BJP and asked them to take hints from the TMC.

“BJP leaders should learn from Abhishek and try to become like him and help people in crisis,” urged Chandrima.

Purab Chakraborty, a team member of Banerjee claimed that they are working as per Banerjee’s ‘instruction’ and also that they will stay by the side of this family till the baby is cured and sent back home.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 09:53 PM IST