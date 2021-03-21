West Bengal: TMC MP Sisir Adhikari joins BJP, promises to make lotus bloom in Midnapore

Midnapore: Ending all speculation, ace politician and TMC MP Sisir Adhikari was seen at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public rally in Egra at Midnapore.

Talking to the media, Sisir, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that in order to develop Midnapore he will support Prime Minister Narndra Modi.

“The TMC is maligning the Adhikari family every now and then. They (TMC) are even calling my forefathers thief. The TMC didn’t do anything for Midnapore and I have spoken to Amit Shah about the development of Midnapore,” claimed Sisir.

Taking a further potshot at the ruling Trinamool Congress, the TMC MP said that he had joined the BJP the day his son Suvendu Adhikari had defected to the BJP.

Notably, the former West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari defected to the BJP on December 19, 2020.

“There is no question of keeping any ties with the ruling Trinamool Congress. I have joined the BJP the day Suvendu joined,” claimed the TMC MP hinting that his other son might also defect to the BJP.

Incidentally, Suvendu is contesting against the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram constituency in the upcoming poll.

Lending support to his son, Sisir said that the upcoming poll is the battle of prestige of Midnapore.

“It is a battle for the prestige of Midnapore. Whatever Suvendu is saying will turn true. Suvendu will win Nandigram and true development will take place,” claimed Sisir Adhikari.

Showing angst against the ruling Trinamool Congress, the TMC MP said that he will not send any resignation letter and also refused to talk much about TMC.

Meanwhile, addressing a public rally at East Contai in Midnapore, West Bengal Chief Minister without naming the Adhikari family, said that they are ‘traitors’ and also that these ‘traitors’ brought BJP to West Bengal.

Incidentally, Suvendu Adhikari while joining the BJP claimed that he was in touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah since 2014.

Countering this claim, the TMC supremo from her public rally claimed, “We don’t want to keep any terms with the traitors. Since 2014 they have ditched the TMC. I have given them every power and love but they have duped TMC.”