West Bengal: TMC MP Satabdi Roy hints over her defection to BJP

Kolkata: Exodus from the ruling Trinamool Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party seems to be unabated as actor-turned-politician and TMC MP from Birbhum Satabdi Roy is visiting Delhi on Saturday.

Asked whether she will join the saffron camp to which the actor maintained her silence but said that there are chances that she might meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I am a MP, I can meet anyone. When I first became MP in 2009, everyone said she is a star and not a politician. She won’t perform. But I proved everyone wrong. Today people in my constituency ask me why I'm not available there. I need to tell them the actual reason,” claimed Satabdi.

Meanwhile, several Trinamool Congress leaders tried to call her and also met her at her residence in an attempt to retain her in the party ahead of the polls.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh who was seen at her residence said that leaving the party is an individual decision but he met the actor just for a chat.

“It was an informal meeting. Satabdi will take her own call whether she will leave the party or continue,” mentioned Ghosh.

Senior TMC leader and MP Saugata Ray said that despite several calls he couldn’t reach the Birbhum parliamentarian.

Notably, a day before the actor-turned-politician took to social media and revealed that she had been sidelined within the party. Satabdi also explained to her constituents that she had given her best for their welfare. Claiming that she was often not intimidated by TMC about party programmes she couldn’t attend them, so she felt sad about the present situation.

Moreover, the Birbhum MP further mentioned that she will announce a decision about her future in TMC at 2 pm on January 16.

However, Satabdi was seen at a public rally at Birbhum with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on December 28.

Satabdi, a well known face in Bengali movies, claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress should respect her as her popularity had helped the TMC.

According to political analysts, the BJP has been successful in making a dent within the Trinamool Congress and also that popular faces from the TMC will be an added advantage for the saffron camp.