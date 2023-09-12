West Bengal: TMC MP Nussrat Jahan Leaves ED Office After Over 6 Hours Of Questioning In Alleged Flat Scam

Trinamool Congress MP and actress Nussrat Jahan left the ED office in state capital Kolkata after almost 6 hours of questioning by the agency on Tuesday. She was summoned for questioning in a case linked to alleged duping of senior citizens by promising them flats in New Town on the eastern fringes of the city, a senior officer said

Nussrat Jahan had arrived at the ED office in the city in the morning around 10.40 AM.

An ED officer had told PTI that the actress would be questioned and the entire process will be recorded.

"We will question her about her role in the company. We have listed several questions for her. The entire process will be recorded. We will also record her statement," the officer told PTI.

The ED probe pertains to a group of senior citizens recently lodging a complaint accusing a real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in the New Town area.

The 33-year-old Jahan had denied allegations of being involved in any fraudulent practice and said that she had resigned from the directorship of the company in March 2017.

The TMC Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat had said she had taken a loan from the company and repaid it with interest in May 2017.

