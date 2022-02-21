West Bengal: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee once again slams I-PAC in public over candidate selection for civic polls

Kolkata: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Monday while campaigning for upcoming civic polls once again slammed poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC over candidate selection for the civic polls.

According to Banerjee, while doing surveys ahead of the civic polls, team I-PAC had promised candidatures to several people in the same ward.

“The agency is trying to ruin the Trinamool Congress. While campaigning I have learnt that I-PAC people who had come to survey before the candidature list was made had made false promises to several people at the same ward,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also alleged that the party leaders are only working for the party and not the agency.

Countering Banerjee's claim, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that he is not ‘aware’ why he is speaking about party ‘inside’ matters in public.

“Despite several alarms for not speaking about the party inside matters in public I have no idea why Kalyan spoke in public. Disciplinary committee headed by secretary general Partha Chatterjee will take steps against this,” said Ghosh.

However, Banerjee called Ghosh to be ‘unholy’ for Trinamool Congress.

It can be recalled that soon after the candidates list of the civic polls were declared a rift between Trinamool Congress and I-PAC was seen and there was a buzz that I-PAC will soon leave TMC.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 08:42 PM IST