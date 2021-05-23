West Bengal: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee calls Jagdeep Dhankhar ‘bloodsucker’; check out Governor's response

Kolkata: A new war of words started between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee called Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar ‘bloodsucker’.

While visiting camps to see preparations to tackle Cyclone Yaas at Serampore in Hooghly district, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee urged everyone to lodge an FIR against the Governor of West Bengal so that after his tenure is over the TMC can put him in Presidency Correctional Home.

“The Governor is bloodsucker. We cannot do anything now but after his term is over we will put him behind bars at Presidency Correctional Home,” claimed Kalyan.

Notably, on May 17 when Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had given CBI permission to arrest TMC leaders and ministers Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee and former TMC minister Sovan Chatterjee, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee had slammed the Governor by calling him ‘whimsical’, ‘vindictive’ and ‘mad dog’.

Referring to Governor Dhankhar’s visit to the places that had witnessed post-poll violence in West Bengal, Kalyan stated that "Governor is roaming around like a mad dog".

Reacting to the comment on Sunday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to social media and stated that he is stunned and leaves the matter to the people of West Bengal.

“He is senior functionary @AITCofficial, @MamataOfficial.He is senior parliamentarian @LokSabhaSectt. He is senior advocate @barcouncilindia, @barandbench. Just stunned but leave the matter to sound discretion of cultured people of West Bengal and media,” read the tweet.