West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee mails necessary documents to ED

Kolkata: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday submitted all the necessary documents to Enforcement Directorate (ED) through email.

According to TMC sources, the hearing of the case filed by Banerjee in Supreme Court over ED's quizzing of him and his wife in the Kolkata office is scheduled to be heard next week.

It can be noted that after the Delhi High Court had quashed the plea, Banerjee moved the apex court requesting that the ED should quiz him and his wife in the Kolkata office over their alleged connection in the coal scam.

It can be recalled that on March 28, Banerjee had skipped the summon of ED in the national capital.

According to sources, Banerjee had mailed the letter to ED officials and also claimed that he will send the necessary ‘documents’ to ED.

Banerjee was summoned twice in March and was quizzed for over nine hours on March 21 by ED in the national capital.

On September 5 last year, ED had quizzed Banerjee in Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case for over nine hours.

His wife Rujira Banerjee was also summoned by ED on March 20 but had skipped the summon and the TMC national secretary claimed that his wife has household ‘commitments’ for which she couldn’t attend the quizzing of ED.

Meanwhile, TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal on Tuesday evening had reached Kolkata and is likely to be present before the CBI at Nizam Palace on Wednesday over his alleged connection in cattle smuggling scam.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that cattle and coal scam happens from UP and Rajasthan through Bengal to Bangladesh.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:32 PM IST