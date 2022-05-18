West Bengal: TMC MLA Paresh Pal quizzed by CBI in BJP activist's murder case

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Pal on Wednesday visited CBI office at the Salt Lake CGO complex office in connection with the BJP cadre Abhijit Sarkar's murder case.

Though Pal was not named in the FIR in the post-poll murder case being probed by the central agency, Abhijit’s elder brother Biswajit Sarkar had alleged that Pal and local councillor of Beliaghata Swapan Samaddar were behind his brother’s murder on May 2 last year soon after the Assembly election’s result was declared.

TMC leaders Pabitra Biswas, Ashutosh Das and Sunanda Guha also accompanied Pal to the CGO complex.

Coming out of the CGO complex, Pal said, “I came as they wanted me to join the interrogation. The death of Abhijit Sarkar is unfortunate, but there will never be any murder due to political vendetta in my constituency. I don’t know about his brother’s claims. The agency will have to look into it. I told them whatever I knew about the incident.”

Last Saturday, Abhijit’s elder brother Biswajit Sarkar sat on a hunger strike outside CGO complex alleging that the CBI is not interrogating the TMC leaders behind his brother’s ‘murder’.

“There are two types of people. The first are those who had killed my brother and the second are those who got my brother killed. TMC MLA Paresh Pal and local councillor Swapan Samaddar are behind my brother’s murder. They should be punished,” said Sarkar.

Abhijit’s elder brother who was also present at CGO complex on Wednesday said that he is ‘happy’ that Pal is being quizzed by CBI.

“I am even willing to sit for any face to face cross-questioning. Pal was one of the masterminds behind my brother’s killing and had threatened my brother before the poll results were out,” mentioned Sarkar.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 08:58 PM IST