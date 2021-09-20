West Bengal: TMC MLA Manas Bhunia quizzed by CBI over chit fund scam

Kolkata: A day after being summoned by CBI over the iCore ponzi scam, TMC MLA Manas Bhunia didn’t visit CBI complex stating that he will be inspecting flood like situation in his area.

After Manas Bhunia failed to visit the CBI office, the CBI officials reached the food department office and quizzed Bhunia for almost two hours.

“The incident took place 10 years back and I don’t remember vividly what happened then. They had shown a photo of me in a program of iCore and whatever I have remembered I have told them and in future I will cooperate with them. I don’t indulge or encourage mal practices,” said Bhunia.

Notably, last week TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee was quizzed for two hours at Partha’s office over his alleged connection in the iCore chit fund scam.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that not just for iCore but a separate investigation should be started against Bhunia for misappropriation of money over the scheme to control flood in West Midnapore.

“Bhunia had earlier from the former Congress led Central government had taken money under a scheme to stop flood like situation in West Midnapore. No work has been done and even today people over there go under water as the Keleghai river rises during monsoons,” claimed Ghosh.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:09 PM IST