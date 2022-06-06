West Bengal: TMC MLA Avijit Roy quizzed by CBI in post-poll violence case

CBI | IANS

Kolkata: Another close aide of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal was quizzed by CBI over the post-poll violence case on Monday.

TMC Mayureshwar MLA Avijit Roy was quizzed by CBI today at his temporary office in Durgapur.

Talking to the media, Roy said the CBI asked him whether he knew the deceased BJP cadre of Illambazar Gaurav Sarkar.

“CBI asked me about the conversations I had with Anubrata Mondal after the Assembly poll results were declared on May 2 last year. They had also asked me whether I knew the BJP dead worker Gaurav Sarkar. I have told them the truth that I didn’t know Gaurav. I am ready to cooperate with the CBI if they call me further,” said Roy.

Last week after TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal, CBI on Saturday quizzed two TMC MLAs at their temporary headquarters in Durgapur over post-poll violence.

The CBI had quizzed TMC Labhpur MLA Abhijit Sinha and Ketugram MLA Sheikh Shanawaz who are incidentally close aides of Mondal.

Though Sinha didn’t say anything about the interrogation, Shahnawaz said that his name was found in the call list of TMC Birbhum district president for which he was summoned.

According to CBI sources, the agency is trying to recover the messages and call records from Mondal’s mobile.

Meanwhile, the CBI sources also stated that in the alleged cattle scam case the central agency had found some discrepancies about the properties of Mondal.

“Though Mondal had submitted the details of his properties, there are few more properties in his daughter Sukanya Mandal’s name. CBI is trying to find more details,” mentioned CBI sources.