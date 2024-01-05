West Bengal: TMC MLA Abdul Karim Chowdhury Compares Senapati Of TMC Kunal Ghosh Party With 'Monkey'

Kunal Ghosh | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Amid tussle between the old timers and new timers in Trinamool Congress (TMC), party's Islampur MLA without taking anyone's name compares the 'Senapati' of the party with 'monkey'.

"I have earlier said Mamatadi to keep him with her but not to give any power. He is too young and a kid. The one who became the Senapati of the party its like giving coconut in the hands of a money. The party should get run by the senior leaders," said Chowdhury.

Mamata Banerjee should 'sack' Ghosh: Chowdhury

Taking pot-shots at party's spokesperson and general secretary Kunal Ghosh, Chowdhury said that Mamata Banerjee should 'sack' Ghosh for his comments.

It may be noted that Ghosh along with several other party leaders has compared party's national secretary Abhishek Banerjee as the 'Senapati' of TMC.

TMC to reach new heights if Abhishek Banerjee is made Senapati

"With guidance of Mamata Banerjee and with Abhishek Banerjee as the Senapati TMC will gain new height," Ghosh and others were heard saying several times and in several occasion.

Political analysts are also of the mind that by saying 'Senapati', Chowdhury also meant Abhishek Banerjee.

Reacting to the comments, Kunal Ghosh said, "If Chowdhury wants he can send a termination letter signed him. I will keep it as a memento. But he should have been more careful while speaking about Abhishek Banerjee."