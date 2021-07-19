West Bengal: TMC minister Shashi Panja questions BJP over party MP's involvement in child trafficking scam

Kolkata: West Bengal Minister of women and child development Shashi Panja took to twitter and posted a picture of BJP minister Dr. Subhas Sarkar with alleged kingpin behind child trafficking scam.

“Murky stories of @BJP4Bengal doesn't seem to end! Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bankura has been accused in a child trafficking case. Alarming connection with BJP MP. Does BJP give shelter to such known criminals?!",” read the tweet.

Earlier this day, the panchayat chief of Bankurs sensing something fishy had asked the locals to stay alert. While the Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya school got the hang of it, he tried to escape and due to the blockade of road by the common people, the principal along with three teachers were arrested by Bankura police.

After presenting before the court, the Chief Judicial Magistrate had given all of them five days of police custody.

However, the BJP Bankura MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana said that the TMC is levying baseless allegations against the BJP.

“Protection of the school is part of the state government’s responsibility. Dr Shashi Panja is leveling baseless allegations just for the sake of opposition. The BJP MP of Bankura Dr. Subhas Sarkar has nothing to do with the scam,” said Niladri.