West Bengal: TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee slams BJP for discussing Assembly proceedings outside

Partha Chatterjee | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: A day after BJP MLAs met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to inform him about the bills being passed in the Assembly, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday slammed the BJP and said that they are talking about Assembly proceedings outside.

According to Assembly sources, Chatterjee questioned whether Dhankhar is state BJP president for which the party every now and then visits Governor House.

“If the BJP MLAs have anything to say about anything they can speak inside the House but instead of that they are talking about proceedings of the House and of the bill outside the House. This is unethical. BJP MLAs every now and then visit the Governor,” said the sources quoting the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

Following Chatterjee’s words, BJP MLAs walked out of the House and said that they have every ‘right’ to visit anyone.

Meanwhile, Clinical Establishment Amendment Bill 2022 was passed in the House on Wednesday.

Taking potshots at the ruling party, BJP Chief Whip Manoj Tigga alleged that through this bill TMC will do more ‘corruption’.

“Though this bill more scope is being given to private hospitals and through this, the TMC will do more corruption. We oppose passing of this bill. On the contrary, there are places where there is still no proper infrastructure at government hospitals,” said Tigga.

It can be noted that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with all the MLAs on Tuesday evening visited Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to inform him about the several bills being passed in the Assembly including bills to replace the Governor with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of the government universities.

Dhankhar, however, said that he will tackle the bills keeping in mind what is ‘legal’ and ‘abiding the Constitution’.