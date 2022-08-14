West Bengal: TMC leaders use 'threatening' language as protests over corruption grow

TMC MP Saugata Roy |

Kolkata: As protests on the issue of corruption are on the rise in West Bengal, senior Trinamool Congress were seen using threatening language.

Addressing a programme, senior TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy said that those who will speak ‘against’ TMC they will be skinned.

“We (TMC) have a public mandate till 2026. Those who will speak against TMC will be skinned and shoes will be made with those skins. If anyone be it BJP, CPI (M) is heard saying that TMC is a thief then I will take such firm action against them that they will be forced to get back in their party offices,” said Ray.

TMC MLA Madan Mitra claimed that he will supply sticks and told people to be prepared to slam those who malign TMC.

Another TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and TMC MLA Asit Majumdar sharing the stage in a programme were heard saying that those who will speak against TMC, they will have to face ‘dire consequences’ and will be beaten ‘blue and black’.

Educationist Amol Mukherjee said that such a statement from a professor-turned-politician Saugata Roy was "not expected".

Educationist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri claimed that to counter the opposition's "violent" remark, Roy had resorted to such a statement.