West Bengal: TMC leader stabbed to death at South 24 Parganas, four detained

Earlier in February this year, another TMC leader Noorsalam Baig was stabbed to death at a market in South 24 Parganas district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 06:36 PM IST
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was stabbed to death on Saturday in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

The motive of the killing is yet to be known.

The police said that they have detained four persons in connection with the murder.

According to a Times Now report, TMC leader Alam was allegedly shot at first before being stabbed multiple times. The incident took place at Basanti town of South 24 Parganas.

Earlier in February this year, another TMC leader Noorsalam Baig was stabbed to death at a market in South 24 Parganas district.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

