West Bengal: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh fires fresh salvos against his own party leaders

Kolkata: TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Monday once again slammed party leaders without naming anyone.

According to Ajay Chakraborty, lawyer of Ghosh, he was summoned as witness over a suicide case and after the matter was over the judge had asked him something, replying to which Ghosh said that his teeth pain was not ‘treated’ and also that Woodburn block of SSKM hospital has become the home for ‘criminals’.

Without naming Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, Ghosh slammed him as currently citing severe illness Mondal is admitted to SSKM hospital allegedly just to avoid CBI quizzing over coal and cattle smuggling scams.

According to sources, Ghosh also said that a present MLA and minister of TMC once called him mad.

“The conspirators are moving freely and openly. A minister who was seen in Icore programmes once called me mad,” the court sources said.

TMC MLA Tapas Roy said that no one should ‘malign’ the party. Asked whether Ghosh is distancing from the party to which Roy said that Ghosh is the party's spokesperson and state general secretary.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Dr Bidhan Chandra Ray had opened Woodburn block to treat the celebrities and aged people and also that under the TMC regime that block is used to treat the ‘criminal’ and 'scam stars’.

“The one involved in the coal and cattle smuggling scam should be immediately arrested. In TMC there is one post as it is a private limited company and the rest are workers,” added Adhikari.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:44 PM IST