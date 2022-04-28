West Bengal: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's security personnel dies in road accident, LoP Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI probe

Kolkata: Saigel Hussain, security personnel of TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mandal, died in a road accident on Wednesday.

According to police, while returning from Durgapur to Birbhum, the cars of the security personnel of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal clashed against a lorry killing Hussain and two others including his younger daughter.

Birbhum Police Superintendent Nagendranath Tripathi claimed that the lorry driver has been arrested and will be interrogated.

Demanding CBI probe, the BJP called it to be a murder as according to saffron camp, Hussain was not just the security personnel of Mondal but also his confidante.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the CBI should conduct this probe as probability is high that he was killed as he knew everything about Mondal.

It can be noted that Hussain was quizzed by CBI twice on March 15 and April 5 in connection with the cattle smuggling scam.

Mondal, who was summoned six times over the cattle smuggling scam and twice for post-poll violence issue, citing ill health is staying in his Kolkata’s residence in Chinar Park.

CPI (M) leader and senior politburo member Sujan Chakraborty claimed that the incident could be ‘purposely’ done to ‘hide’ something in particular.

“I have heard that 10 lakh rupees were found from Hussain’s car. Things are not that straight as it looks,” said Chakraborty.

However, slamming the opposition, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the opposition is ‘unnecessarily’ politicizing someone’s death.

