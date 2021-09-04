West Bengal: TMC kick-starts poll campaign in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency

Kolkata: As soon as the bypoll dates were announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters started poll campaigning in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency.

From setting up posters of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to making wall graffitis of ‘Khela Hobe’, the TMC supporters claimed that their supremo will get more votes than the former MLA Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay who vacated the seat for her.

“Didi is always available for all of us and it is our duty to make didi win the poll,” said a TMC supporter standing with the voter list of Bhabanipur constituency.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya slamming the Election Commission of India said that it has turned itself into a laughing stock by permitting bypoll only in Bhabanipur constituency.

“The number of Covid cases is increasing but for ECI Bhabanipur is free from pandemic, the body should permit bypoll for the rest of the constituencies as well,” said Shamik also mentioning that the BJP is ready to counter TMC in the polls.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that maintaining pandemic rules the poll will happen and just to keep the Chief Minister in her post the TMC is hurriedly looking for a bypoll.

CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty cried foul against the TMC stating that it should also come out clear about the Municipality elections which are due from over three years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ CID summons West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari to record statement over his bodyguard’s death case

Notably, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi citing ‘constitutional crisis’ told the ECI that if the bypoll doesn’t happen in Bhabanipur constituency then there will be ‘crisis’.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he will take stock of how a chief secretary of the state speaks like a ‘partyman’.

“We will not let this matter go as Hari Krishna Dwivedi being the chief secretary of the state cannot behave as a partyman. I will soon take up this matter,” said Suvendu.

However, though the Left Front and the Congress didn’t come out clear that whether they will give candidates in Bhabanipur constituency against the Chief Minister as they all are uniting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that he had asked the Left Front not give candidate in Samserganj constituency and also that despite the request if Left Front gives candidate there then it will a ‘friendly contest between the Left Front and Congress’.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:33 PM IST