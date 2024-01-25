West Bengal: TMC Holds Bengal Congress Chief Responsible For 'Failure' Of I.N.D.I.A Alliance

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | File Photo

Kolkata: A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee said that her party will 'walk alone' in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bengal and also mentioned that Congress had 'rejected' her proposals, TMC on Thursday held Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury responsible for the 'failure' of opposition alliance.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek o' Brien and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that Chowdhury is speaking the language of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kunal Ghosh slams Adhir Chowdhury

"We have never abused any leadership of Congress, but Chowdhury had time and again had spoken against Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and TMC. He is speaking the language of BJP. There is a limit to everything. Mamata di had cleared whatever she had said on Wednesday," said Ghosh.

Referring to Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in Bengal, Derek added,"Chowdhury feels very happy when ED raids in Bengal. He speaks against TMC. Its his voice but it is being tutored from Delhi. He never spoke about the fund freeze issue by the central government but speaks against us. If Congress can fulfill their claims and can defeat BJP in substantial seats then TMC will think of the alliance after elections."

Mamata is the strong pillar of alliance: Jairam Ramesh

Notably, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that 'Mamata is the strong pillar of the alliance', taking potshots at the comment, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh mentioned that it is 'very late'.

"When Chowdhury was speaking against us and had joined hands with the CPI(M), Jairam Ramesh would have intervened then but now it is too late. He is trying to do damage control. They (Congress) did not even bother to inform us about their rally," further mentioned Ghosh.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Bengal leaders stated that they can visit Congress' 'Bharat Jpdo Nyay Yatra' if TMC doesn't attend the same