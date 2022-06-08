West Bengal: TMC govt to provide artificial hand, job to Ketugram woman

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the state government will give a job to Ketugram’s Renu Khatun whose right hand was chopped by her husband after she got a job as a nurse.

“The state government has decided to give her a job which she can do without using her right hand. She had already spent 57000 rupees for her treatment and I have asked the Chief Secretary to take care of her treatment and we will also arrange for an artificial hand for the lady. I am also inquiring why the hospital didn’t accept the Swasthya Sathi card,” said Mamata.

Thanking Mamata, Renu said that the Chief Minister is like her mother.

“Mamata didi is like a mother. She always guards the people of the state like her children. I am happy that the state government has thought about me and I also want strict action against my husband and other culprits,” said Renu.

Meanwhile, police nabbed Renu’s husband Ser Mohammad Seikh while he was about to flee from Murshidabad.

According to police sources, Renu’s husband is not cooperating with the police.

“Sometimes he is saying that he had hired two people to help him to chop his wife’s hand and sometimes he is mentioning that his relative helped him to get the other two men. A scissor and a butcher’s knife were used to cut the hand,” said the police sources.

Couple of days back, Ser Mohammad Seikh chopped his wife’s hand after she got qualified for being a nurse in a government hospital.

Renu said that her husband feared that she might leave him if she was doing job and to restrict her he took such a step.

Renu’s in-laws have also been also arrested.