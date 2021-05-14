West Bengal: TMC demands Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation for 'igniting violence'

Kolkata: A day after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district despite opposition from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Friday demanded immediate resignation of the Governor.

“Breaking the protocols the Governor is visiting places to instigate more violence in those areas. Instead of addressing the pandemic situation, the Governor is visiting places, he should resign immediately from his post,” claimed the TMC MP.

Claiming that the Governor is the ‘Delhi’s agent’, the TMC MP said that the Governor didn’t visit the families of those who died due to the open firing of the CISF.

“Governor is roaming around with BJP MP Nishith Pramanik. He is working as an agent of the BJP-run Central government. He was also heard shouting at OC of Sitalkuchi. Dhankhar is not worthy to be the Governor of West Bengal,” stated Sukhendu.

Notably, CID on Friday once again had sent notice to two CISF and four police for the third time for interrogation failing which the CID said that they will take legal actions.

Meanwhile, Dhankar on Friday said that the situation on the ground after the post-poll violence in West Bengal is much worse than what he had thought of.

“It is worse than what I had imagined. People are being asked for extortion tax for everything, even for doing business. In Cooch Behar, people had the audacity to stop the Governor’s convoy. The state government should take necessary steps immediately,” said the West Bengal Governor.

Taking to social media, Dhankhar wrote, “Would urge @MamataOfficial to take to cooperative and constitutional stance and give up confrontationist approach as this alone can blossom democracy, promote rule of law and serve the people. Would take initiative to so accomplish by deliberating with CM.”

After Cooch Behar, the Governor on Friday visited camps in Assam where the BJP cadres post-poll have taken shelter there. Assuring the people, the Governor was heard saying that henceforth he will protect the BJP cadres from front and also that if needed he can also sacrifice his life.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh termed Dhankhar ‘shameless’ and said that he should immediately leave West Bengal after tendering his resignation.

However, after Cooch Behar and Assam, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar is scheduled to visit Nandigram on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that the TMC is not taking steps to curb the violence but is maligning the Governor when he is trying to stop the post-poll violence in West Bengal.