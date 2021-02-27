West Bengal: TMC – BJP to declare their candidates on March 2 ahead of elections

Kolkata: A day after the ECI declares the date of the polls, the West Bengal BJP said that they will declare the candidates for the first phase within a week. The ruling Trinamool Congress will announce their candidates on March 2.

According to BJP sources, Central BJP leaders have started talking with the state counterpart to select the name of the probable candidates and the candidates for the first phase will be declared within a week.

Notably, the BJP won only three seats for the first time in 2016 assembly polls is now the main opposition party in the upcoming Assembly polls with several heavyweight leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress those have defected to the saffron camp.

The BJP sources also confirmed that the popular faces with huge mass connect will be given priority.

Countering the move, the ruling Trinamool Congress said that they will give out the names of their candidates on March 2.

According to poll analysts, this move by the TMC is to distract the crowd attending the roadshow of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s citadel in the Bhawanipore area.