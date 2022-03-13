West Bengal: TMC and Congress councillors shot dead in two separate incidents

Kolkata: In two separate incidents on Sunday, Trinamool Congress councillor Anupam Dutta and Congress councillor Tapan Kandu were shot dead in Panihati and Jhalda areas of the state respectively.

Anupam Dutta, the TMC councillor of ward number eight of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, was shot from close range by some unidentified people on a motorcycle while he was visiting a park.

Naihati TMC MLA Partha Bhowmick said that Dutta was a popular face in Panihati and had defeated a ‘big shot’ of BJP in the recently concluded civic polls.

“Though I won’t blame BJP directly as I have not seen anyone but after Dutta defeated the big shot of BJP several people went against Dutta,” said Bhowmick.

Tapan Kandu, who was the four times councillor of Congress, was shot by unidentified miscreants near his residence at Jhalda Municipality of Purulia district.

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Congress said, “INC councillor Tapan Kandu, who won the #JhaldaMunicipality election in #Purulia along with his wife, was shot in the head & taken to Ranchi in critical condition. This has been done by TMC goons.”

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “Jhalda Municipality in Purulia district, comprising 12 Wards, threw a hung Board with no clear majority for any party. 5 of the Wards were won by Congress & 5 by TMC. The rest 2 by Independent candidates. Power tussle is going on currently.”

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:03 PM IST