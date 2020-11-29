West Bengal: TMC alleges BJP has captured its offices, claims administration acting as mute spectator

Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Saturday started an agitation and blocked the road here at Khejuri gram panchayat area of the district alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have damaged their offices and the state administration is not cooperating with them even though they are the ruling party.

A local TMC leader SK Noor said, "BJP workers captured our Purba Alaichak party office by removing all flags. Using 15-16 motorcycles, they came and broke our chair and table. They also burnt and damaged documents." "The administration was silent like in previous Lok Sabha elections. We lacked the cooperation of administration though we are in the ruling party," he added.

BJP leader Anup Chakraborty said, "It is said that BJP flags are being hoisted at Trinamool party offices in several places of Khejuri. We want to make it clear that people from all walks of life, be the ones aligned with Trinamool or Left have made a firm decision that BJP can build a terror-free West Bengal. These are matters of general people. We want to say that people are ready."