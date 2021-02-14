West Bengal: Team NaMo echoes 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in central Kolkata's New Market area — watch video

Kolkata: Despite alleged intervention by the police for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Team NaMo has once again campaigned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi right near the New Market area of central Kolkata.
Talking to the Free Press Journal, team NaMo coordinator Sourav Misra said that the police are time-and-again trying to disperse the crowd for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and also that despite all odds the campaign is receiving huge response from the people of Kolkata.
“We have been campaigning across the city and despite hurdles by the Kolkata police the people are in large numbers attending our campaigns. With the turnouts one can understand that the people of Bengal are looking for another change in the West Bengal government,” stated Mishra.
Ajit Basu Mullick of Gariahat, who visited the New Market area, claimed that for the youth of West Bengal, another ‘change’ is needed.
“The growing unemployment in West Bengal is gradually making the next generation leave the state. Despite a host of promises, even the para teachers are not getting their dues in the state,” mentioned Ajit.
Incidentally, in the wake of continuous protest of the para-teachers demanding permanent job and salary from the ruling Trinamool Congress government, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee visited the protesting teachers who started agitating in front of the education minister.
It is pertinent to mention that on February 9, the volunteers of team NaMo campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming assembly polls, were denied entry to the Eco park area by a police official for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
Notably, on several occasions, it has been seen that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost her patience due to chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and even arrested seven people for chanting the same in 2019 at Bhatpara of North 24 Parganas.