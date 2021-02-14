West Bengal: Team NaMo echoes 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in central Kolkata's New Market area — watch video

Kolkata: Despite alleged intervention by the police for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Team NaMo has once again campaigned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi right near the New Market area of central Kolkata.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, team NaMo coordinator Sourav Misra said that the police are time-and-again trying to disperse the crowd for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and also that despite all odds the campaign is receiving huge response from the people of Kolkata.

“We have been campaigning across the city and despite hurdles by the Kolkata police the people are in large numbers attending our campaigns. With the turnouts one can understand that the people of Bengal are looking for another change in the West Bengal government,” stated Mishra.