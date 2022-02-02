West Bengal: Teachers seen fighting a day before reopening of schools over salary slips

Kolkata: A day before schools and colleges are about to open, two teachers in Krishnanagar Collegiate school were seen fighting over salary slips.

The Geography teacher Nimai Majumdar was seen hitting the headmaster after he was allegedly denied to give Majumdar the salary slip.

“We are taxpayers and without a salary slip we cannot pay tax. The headmaster is filled with scams,” said Majumdar.

Countering the claims, the headmaster said that the geography teacher had not asked for anything from him and also that he is ‘bluffing’ for his own interest.

Slamming the teachers, educationist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri claimed that if the teachers set such an example then the students won’t learn anything.

“The students go to school not just to study but also to learn etiquette. If the condition of teachers is like this then the fate of the students are questionable. Maybe, not all teachers are like this but such examples question the credibility of the teachers,” said Bhaduri.

Swapan Sikdar, another educationist slamming the teachers mentioned that politics should be kept ‘out’ at least from schools.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that the schools across the state were seen being sanitized ahead of the opening of the schools on Thursday.

It can be noted that after two attempts to reopen the school amidst pandemic on March 12, 2021, November 16, 2021 and now from February 3, both teachers and parents were seen hopeful to get back to offline classes.

Several private schools in the city were also seen building makeshift wash basins so that the students wash their hands before entering the schools. Sanitizers and thermal screening are made once again compulsory before entering the school and maintaining social distance the students will be sitting inside the class.

