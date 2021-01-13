West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari's father, Sisir Adhikari, removed from TMC district president post

Kolkata: A day after father of newly defected leader Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari was removed from the chairman's post of Digha Sankarpur Development Authority (DSDA), Sisir on Wednesday has been removed from the post of district president of the TMC.

Suvendu’s father has now been placed as the chairman of the core committee of the party’s district unit, which is believed to be a less important post.

According to a political analyst, the senior TMC MP from Contai will follow the footsteps of his sons Suvendu and Soumendu and defect to BJP ahead of the polls for which the TMC leaders are taking primitive measures from beforehand.

Meanwhile, senior TMC minister Soumen Mahapatra replaced Sisir Adhikari.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Adhikari was not being able to perform as the chairman of the agency due to his growing age.

“Sisir is an aged person. He was not performing well as the chairperson. So he was replaced with a younger leader,” claimed Ghosh.

Talking to Free Press Journal (FPJ), the 80 year old TMC leader said that he is not bothered about the development.

“I have been the district president since 2006. Now, if the TMC leadership feels that I was not needed, then it is upto them to decide on it. I am not bothered,” claimed Sisir.

Notably, the Adhikari family wields considerable influence in at least 40-45 assembly segments in East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, parts of Birbhum and according to several poll analysts these defections can be the luck changer for the saffron camp.

On the other hand, newly defected leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court demanding ‘free and fair’ assembly polls.

“Though there will be central forces deputed in West Bengal much ahead of the polls, the local police cannot be trusted. They can slap false cases on the saffron camp as they are puppets of the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee,” mentioned Suvendu adding that he had also requested that the Calcutta High Court should instruct the state police to cooperate with the political parties during poll campaigns and rallies.