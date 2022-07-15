West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari alleges Mamata Banerjee made Saradha scam kingpin write his name in letter | ANI Photo

Kolkata: At a time when TMC leadership is constantly attacking Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari over his alleged connection in the Saradha ponzi scam, the latter said that he had written a letter to CBI to probe the letter written by the scam kingpin Sudipto Sen and has alleged that the letter was drafted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing the media, Adhikari said that he had written the letter to the CBI officials on December 9, 2020.

“A day after I joined BJP, a letter by Sudipto Sen was made public where my name along with names of state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior CPI (M) leaders Biman Bose and Sujan Chakraborty were also there. Mukul Roy’s name was also there. But I had asked CBI to probe the letter as I know that the letter was actually drafted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and a spokesperson was also instrumental,” claimed Adhikari, adding that an IPS officer Piyush Pandey was also behind the letter written by Sen.

Slamming the Chief Minister, LoP further claimed that he had lodged a complaint against her with the details of whom she had sold her paintings and misappropriations of funds in Bengali news channels.

“Abhishek Banerjee and his wife are involved in a coal scam. His wife was also found with gold in Kolkata airport. If I open my mouth, the aunt-nephew will be in trouble,” further added Adhikari.

On Thursday, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee had said that the central agencies should first prove that they are ‘unbiased’.

“The central government only uses their central agencies against the Trinamool Congress leaders. The more they will instigate us the stronger TMC will become as it is the only party that doesn’t beg in front of BJP. Saradha ponzi scam kingpin had time and again said that he had given crores of rupees to Suvendu Adhikari but forget action, Adhikari is not even being quizzed,” mentioned Banerjee.