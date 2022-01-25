West Bengal: Suspended BJP leaders Jay Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari slam party leadership

Kolkata: Suspended BJP leaders Jay Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari slammed party leadership and alleged that a section of central and state leaders don’t want the growth of the state BJP.

A day after being ‘temporarily suspended’ from the party, addressing the media, Majumdar claimed that the downfall of the state BJP happened due to a section of central and state leaders' wrong strategy.

“Apart from being the vice president of the state unit I was also the political analyst of the party and had to submit the scenario of the state to the national capital. I have warned them that their strategy could backfire but it was of no avail,” said Majumdar.

Further slamming a section of party leaders, the former state BJP vice president said that the ‘traditional’ party workers were not given priority and people were hired to contest the polls.

“Those who worked for the party and helped it rise for them the BJP didn’t do anything but instead hired people from other parties and even states to win over Bengal. They were really outsiders who were given tickets,” alleged Majumdar.

The miffed BJP leader also claimed that he never spoke against the party and also that the saffron camp had punished both him and Ritesh Tiwari even before ‘investigation’.

“On May 2 when Assembly election results were out, the central leaders left the party office and were in a hurry to leave for Delhi. I was asked to tackle everything. I am from a political family but such a chaos I have never seen in the last 40 years. Reason for the poll debacle was also never discussed by the central leaders,” added Majumdar. He also mentioned that not ‘workers’ but ‘close aides’ are kept in several committees.

Comparing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to footballer ‘Messi’, the former state BJP vice president claimed that the BJP should have thought whom they are fighting against.

“There are so many issues but the BJP is not holding any agitations. Due to post-poll violence BJP went to court but didn’t agitate. Mamata Banerjee never knocks on the court's door but fights it alone. She is one of the most important and powerful politicians in India now,” said Majumdar.

Challenging BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, another suspended leader Ritesh Tiwari asked him to clear the ‘reason’ for their suspension.

“Those who have joined party after 2019 Lok Sabha polls are now enjoying power and benefits in the party and is slamming old workers. Sukanta Majumdar should come out and clear about the reason for our suspension,” mentioned Tiwari.

Meanwhile, the BJP state president claimed that he doesn’t feel like answering the question of ‘suspended leaders’.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:30 PM IST