Updated on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

West Bengal: Suspended BJP leader Joy Prakash Majumdar joins TMC in presence of CM Mamata Banerjee

Earlier in January, Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal unit has issued a show-cause notice to Majumdar for "anti-party activities" and later suspended him.
ANI
Suspended BJP leader Joy Prakash Majumdar on Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) here in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Majumdar has been appointed as vice president of the TMC.

Majumdar has now joined a league of leaders who quit the BJP following the party's debacle in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and later switched to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
