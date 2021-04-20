West Bengal: Suburban train services hit after 90 drivers, guards test positive for COVID-19

Kolkata: Once again several local trains got cancelled from both Howrah and Sealdah divisions after around 90 drivers, guards tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, 100 local trains got cancelled from Sealdah and 50 trains were cancelled from the Howrah division putting pressure on other local trains and making social distancing almost impossible in those trains. This comes a day after 25 local trains were cancelled from the Sealdah division.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, Eastern Railways CPRO Eklavya Chakraborty once again claimed that since more number of drivers and guards were tested Covid positive for which the trains were cancelled and also that more will also get cancelled in the days to come and the decision will be taken after daily morning review.

Incidentally, the Sealdah station police were seen taking Rs 500 fine from those who didn’t wear masks in Howrah station.

Meanwhile, just to increase more cautiousness, Kolkata police were seen patrolling across Kolkata urging people to wear masks. Several people were also arrested for not wearing masks.

However, even then several commuters and shopkeepers were seen without masks and without giving any warning, the Kolkata police arrested them for not maintaining the COVID-19 protocols.

“Unless the people take proper steps to curb the chain, the pandemic will again rise. We will be taking stringent action against the defaulters as rise in pandemic is gradually rising in poll-bound West Bengal. The graph clearly indicates that Kolkata and North 24 Parganas tops the list,” claimed a police officer at North Kolkata’s Shyambazar area.