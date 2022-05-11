West Bengal: Strict action will be taken against hospitals that refuse to accept govt's Swasthya Sathi health card, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that if any hospital refuses to accept the state health insurance card ‘Swasthya Sathi’ then strict action will be taken against them.

Addressing the press conference, Mamata said that Swasthya Sathi is accepted in every hospital and also that if any one denies to accept it then strict action will be taken by the state government against them.

“During this time of the year blood scarcity can be seen so I have asked the health department to conduct blood donation camps so that there is no scarcity of blood in blood banks,” said Mamata.

Taking a jibe at the BJP led Central government, the Chief Minister said that the price of essentials are increasing.

“Prices of 800 essential medicines have increased in the last six months. More is being increased. From petrol to diesel, to daily essentials to medicines, prices are being constantly increased. Even the toll tax is being increased. Only ‘courtesy’ is decreasing,” slammed the Chief Minister.

It can be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently had asked all the state governments to reduce the state tax on fuel prices.

Referring to Modi, Mamata earlier claimed that the state is yet to get 97 thousand crores rupees from central government and also that soon after the state gets the money the state will reduce tax.

Slamming the state government, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said, “Forget prices of fuel, the TMC government had even failed to reduce the price of potatoes.”

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:21 PM IST