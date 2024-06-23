 West Bengal STF Arrests College Student, Detains 5 Others For Having Links With Bangladesh's Shahadat-E Al Hiqma Terror Outfit
The youth, a second-year Computer Science student, was picked up from his Panagarh residence late on Saturday evening for his alleged links with the banned Islamist organisation Shahadat-e al Hiqma of Bangladesh, an official said.

Updated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Representative Image

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police has arrested a college student and detained five others from Panagarh area in Paschim Bardhaman district for their alleged links with a Bangladesh-based terror outfit, a senior officer said on Sunday.

About The Case

The youth, a second-year Computer Science student, was picked up from his Panagarh residence late on Saturday evening for his alleged links with the banned Islamist organisation Shahadat-e al Hiqma of Bangladesh, he said.

Based on inputs provided by him during his interrogation, STF sleuths nabbed five more persons from the Nababghat area in the same district, the officer said.

"The arrested person was trying to recruit youths from Paschim and Purba Bardhaman districts for the terror outfit. We are trying to find out who all were in touch with him," the STF officer told PTI.

Among the five others were the brother of the arrested person and four others who were trying to join the terror outfit, he said.

The STF has seized the student's laptop and a few documents, including a diary, the officer said.

Shahadat-e al Hiqma is a banned Islamist terrorist organisation in Bangladesh.

In 2016, NIA had arrested a student from Kanksa area in the district for his alleged links to ISI.

